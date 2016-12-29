Watauga Sailors ready for annual Frostbite Race

The name of the race reflects the challenge the sailors face while sailing the highest lake in the Tennessee Valley Authority chain of reservoirs, but the weather should not be too difficult this year, with a predicted high temperature of 51 degrees, several degrees above normal.While it may be slightly warmer, Anita Remme, the club’s commodore for 2016, said the sailors expect to face rain. The National Weather Service predicts a 60 percent chance of showers on the lake.

The sailors are not too concerned about temperatures and precipitation. What matters the most to them is the direction and strength of the wind. Remme said the skipper’s meeting will be held at Lakeshore Marina at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day to make the final decisions about the race.

Remme said the direction of the wind will determine if the sailors start the first leg by sailing to Watauga Dam and then heading up the long leg to Butler Bridge. If the wind is blowing from the opposite direction, the sailors will start by racing to Butler Bridge and then back to the dam.

The race usually lasts about two hours, but the duration is also dependent on the wind.

There are several good places for spectators to watch the race, Remme said. One of the favorites in the Captain’s Table Restaurant, which is adjacent to Lakeshore Marina. There are also many high points on U.S. Highway 321 overlooking the 1,960-foot-elevation Watauga Lake. Another popular viewing area is at the Cherokee National Forest park at Watauga Point. On the other side of the lake, the observation deck at the dam offers a vantage point.