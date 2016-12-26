'Perfect storm' of elements coming together to make Tannery Knobs Bike Park a reality

Trek Bicycle Store owner Chad Wolfe was met with surprise when he contacted the International Mountain Bicycling Association about helping to put a bike park on Johnson City’s Tannery Knobs.

The IMBA — one of the foremost mountain bicycling authorities on the planet — is so frequently approached this same way, ultimately having to break the news to the author of the idea that without funding, land, community and municipal support aligned, the idea can go no further.

This isn’t the case with Johnson City’s proposed Tannery Knobs Bike Park.

Wolfe and his fellow 10 task force members have made the IMBA an opportunity they can’t refuse.

“You mean to tell me you have the city’s support,” the association asked Wolfe. “But you don’t have the land yet. Oh, you have the land, too, and funding?”

And the task force is now well on its collective way to opening at least a portion of the bike park in east Johnson City by the end of 2017.

“At this time next year, there will be ride-able elements at Tannery Knobs,” Wolfe said.

What happens next is for the design phase design to be completed in the early part of 2017. Trail Solutions, the for-profit wing of IMBA, will come to Johnson City to closely analyze the property. This will help the task force learn what they’re up against when it comes to cost and a completion date.

But things are looking up, as many of the biggest hurdles are already behind the task force.

Most notably, they have the land. Grant Summers, also a task force member, owns the Tannery Knobs land, which is appraised at $418,000. Summers said he’d be willing to donate it to the project as long as Johnson City donates $300,000 for the bike park's construction. The piece of land to be donated by Summers covers 45 acres on the top portion of the property. Summers also owns a lower portion of property — approximately 23 acres — on Tannery Knobs that he’s said he’d be willing to sell to the city. Tax records show Summers bought the property for $140,000 in June 2014.

Currently the park doesn’t have a name, but to Wolfe and fellow task force members Abraham McIntyre and Dan Reese, it’s important that name reflect how multi-use this space will actually be.

McIntyre said though this it obviously will be mountain cycling-focused, there will be portions of the property for hikers, trail runners and anyone looking to enjoy nature and learn a little bit about the area. With the Tweetsie Trail having been completed by a similarly focused task force — which also had Reese as a member — the city knows these types of projects can be drivers of both economic and public health gains.

Welcoming mountain cyclists both young and old, novice and expert, Wolfe said the project is coming at the perfect time, when he’s already seeing a boom in mountain bike popularity.

While IMBA’s Trail Solutions have done approximately 350 projects like this with great success, they’ve not seen an opportunity like Johnson City’s, where the bike park is so close to the immediate downtown area.

“This is the only town that has something this accessible,” he said.

Instead of loading up a vehicle with gear, the people of Johnson City can simply open their garages and ride to Tannery Knobs.

There are even preliminary plans to include an observation tower or deck atop the knobs, which could be used by schoolchildren or anyone who wants to appreciate an East Tennessee view from way up high.

City Commissioner Jenny Brock is one of the project’s biggest proponents. She sees the business, educational and public health benefits to getting behind the bike park. The observation tower, she said, could be the iconic backdrop for Johnson City that you could see on T-shirts and bumper stickers in the future.

The park’s offerings could include sections sponsored by businesses around Johnson City.

Wolfe said he hopes the momentum he’s seeing will continue to grow, eventually expanding into the area’s vast wilderness, which is uncharted for mountain cyclists, runners and hikers.

But he said that will all come in due time, and in the right order, to boot.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.

Previously Reported:

Trek Bicycle Store owner Chad Wolfe was met with surprise when he contacted the International Mountain Bicycling Association about helping to put a bike park on Johnson City’s Tannery Knobs.

The IMBA — one of the foremost mountain bicycling authorities on the planet — is so frequently approached this same way, ultimately having to break the news to the author of the idea that without funding, land, community and municipal support aligned, the idea can go no further.

This isn’t the case with Johnson City’s proposed Tannery Knobs Bike Park.

Wolfe and his fellow 10 task force members have made the IMBA an opportunity they can’t refuse.

“You mean to tell me you have the city’s support,” the association asked Wolfe. “But you don’t have the land yet. Oh, you have the land, too, and funding?”

And the task force is now well on its collective way to opening at least a portion of the bike park in east Johnson City by the end of 2017.

“At this time next year, there will be ride-able elements at Tannery Knobs,” Wolfe said.

What happens next is for the design phase design to be completed in the early part of 2017. Trail Solutions, the for-profit wing of IMBA, will come to Johnson City to closely analyze the property. This will help the task force learn what they’re up against when it comes to cost and a completion date.

But things are looking up, as many of the biggest hurdles are already behind the task force.

Most notably, they have the land. Grant Summers, also a task force member, owns the land, which is appraised at $418,000, but he’s said he’d be willing to let it go for $300,000. This would cover the approximately 45 acres that cover the top portion of the property. Summers also owns a lower portion of property — approximately 23 acres — on Tannery Knobs that he’s said he’d be willing to sell for the project as well. Tax records show Summers bought the property for $140,000 in June 2014.

Johnson City had put aside that $300,000 in its annual budget that would go to Summers.

Currently the park doesn’t have a name, but to Wolfe and fellow task force members Abraham McIntyre and Dan Reese, it’s important that name reflect how multi-use this space will actually be.

McIntyre said though this it obviously will be mountain cycling-focused, there will be portions of the property for hikers, trail runners and anyone looking to enjoy nature and learn a little bit about the area. With the Tweetsie Trail having been completed by a similarly focused task force — which also had Reese as a member — the city knows these types of projects can be drivers of both economic and public health gains.

Welcoming mountain cyclists both young and old, novice and expert, Wolfe said the project is coming at the perfect time, when he’s already seeing a boom in mountain bike popularity.

While IMBA’s Trail Solutions have done approximately 350 projects like this with great success, they’ve not seen an opportunity like Johnson City’s, where the bike park is so close to the immediate downtown area.

“This is the only town that has something this accessible,” he said.

Instead of loading up a vehicle with gear, the people of Johnson City can simply open their garages and ride to Tannery Knobs.

There are even preliminary plans to include an observation tower or deck atop the knobs, which could be used by schoolchildren or anyone who wants to appreciate an East Tennessee view from way up high.

City Commissioner Jenny Brock is one of the project’s biggest proponents. She sees the business, educational and public health benefits to getting behind the bike park. The observation tower, she said, could be the iconic backdrop for Johnson City that you could see on T-shirts and bumper stickers in the future.

The park’s offerings could include sections sponsored by businesses around Johnson City.

Wolfe said he hopes the momentum he’s seeing will continue to grow, eventually expanding into the area’s vast wilderness, which is uncharted for mountain cyclists, runners and hikers.

But he said that will all come in due time, and in the right order, to boot.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.