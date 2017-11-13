Report: Man who shot Kingsport officers then killed himself

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Kingsport Police Department, preliminary autopsy results indicate that Hugh Kyle Hurd, 58, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the KPD reports one of the officers Hurd "struck directly with a minimum of two shotgun blasts" has since undergone two surgeries and remains hospitalized.

The standoff was spurred by a complaint to police, claiming Hurd had threatened to harm and/or kill both himself and a neighbor on Manor Court. Officers then discovered Hurd had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear, related to a previous charge of aggravated stalking of a different neighbor.

