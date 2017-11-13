logo

police shootings

Report: Man who shot Kingsport officers then killed himself

Rain Smith, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 11:21 AM

KINGSPORT — After shooting two police officers on Thursday and retreating back inside his home, a city man then turned the gun on himself to commit suicide, officials announced Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Kingsport Police Department, preliminary autopsy results indicate that Hugh Kyle Hurd, 58, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Meanwhile, the KPD reports one of the officers Hurd "struck directly with a minimum of two shotgun blasts" has since undergone two surgeries and remains hospitalized.

The standoff was spurred by a complaint to police, claiming Hurd had threatened to harm and/or kill both himself and a neighbor on Manor Court. Officers then discovered Hurd had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear, related to a previous charge of aggravated stalking of a different neighbor.

More about the suicide report from the Kingsport Times-News.

