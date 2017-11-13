Johnson City woman accused of cutting man's arm, pants

Deborah Upshaw, 49, 1436 E. Lakeview Drive, Apt. 302, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism.

Police said a 911 call led them to visit Upshaw’s apartment, where they met a man whose pants were cut in several places, He also had a cut on his left forearm. The man told police he had been arguing with Upshaw when she took a kitchen knife, cut his clothes while he was wearing them and then cut his arm with the knife. He also told police Upshaw threw his laptop computer outside and broke the screen.

Upshaw was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.