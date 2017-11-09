UPDATE: Kingsport officers shot; shooter dead

Previously reported: KINGSPORT — A Thursday afternoon attempt to arrest an alleged stalker triggered a lengthy standoff in Ridgefields, culminating with two police officers being shot and the gunman later found dead in his home.

Injuries to the officers, who were not immediately identified, did not initially appear to be life-threatening. One was treated at a local hospital and released while the other underwent surgery Thursday night.

Meanwhile, an autopsy will be performed on the deceased to determine if his gunshot wound was self-inflicted or incurred during the exchange of fire with police. As of Thursday night he had not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, at approximately 2 p.m. officers learned a man had threatened to harm and/or kill both himself and a neighbor. While investigating the complaint, police discovered the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear. It was related to a previous charge of aggravated stalking, with the victim being a different neighbor on Manor Court.

