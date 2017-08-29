logo

fugitive from justice

Man wanted in Virginia arrested after complaints about homeless at Johnson City school offices

Johnson City Press • Yesterday at 8:55 AM

Complaints about homeless people sleeping and littering at the Johnson City Schools district’s central office led police Monday to arrest a man wanted in Virginia.

Thomas Godfrey, 54, no address available, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Police spotted Godfrey as they patrolled the area around Columbus Powell Service Center, 100 E. Maple St., because of the complaints. Police said he was loitering at the building’s side doors.

Police learned that Godfrey had a misdemeanor warrant from Bristol, Virginia, for violation of probation on a larceny charge.

Godfrey was held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Tuesday.

Recommended for You