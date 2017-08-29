logo

ETSU issues warning after campus sexual assault report

Johnson City Press • Updated Yesterday at 5:29 PM

A sexual assault was reported on the East Tennessee State University campus on Monday during the first day of classes, prompting administrators to issue a safety alert to students, employees and others on campus Tuesday.

The alert indicated ETSU Public Safety received a report of forcible fondling/sexual assault that happened about 3 p.m. Monday in a vehicle in a residence hall parking lot. A female student reported that the male student was an acquaintance. Public Safety was continuing to investigate.

ETSU offered safety tips for those on campus.

1. Familiarize yourself with the blue phones in case you have to use one

2. It is unlawful to touch someone without his or her consent.

3. In the event of an attack:

• Get to a safe place

• Contact law enforcement immediately

• Preserve any evidence

4. Consider the resources available to you through the university, many of which can be found at:

www.etsu.edu/violencefree

www.etsu.edu/safety

• ETSU Public Safety Department, 423-439-6900 or 423-439-4480

