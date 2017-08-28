Washington County Sheriff's Office loses 2nd in command, Chief Deputy Patrick Littleton

Littleton, 54, died Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness. The news spread quickly throughout the department Saturday evening — to on-duty and off-duty officers and staff — and shock set in for the ranks. Monday, grief within the department could hardly be contained. Officers wore black stripes across their badges, the courthouse and sheriff’s office flags were at half staff and Littleton’s parking spot — marked with his call number 101, which designated his position in the agency — had orange cones to prevent anyone from parking there and a yellow heart-shaped wreath with a department patch and a dozen white roses.

Littleton’s counterpart at the department, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen, said she was “devastated” by her friend’s death. “We were like brother and sister,” she said. “We were a great team. We relied on each other a lot for advice.”

Ever the Marine, Littleton was a stickler for officers looking their best in uniform, she said.

“He was squared away,” Laitinen said. “There was a joke in the office that when anyone’s uniform wan’t perfect, they better stay away from chief. He had high standards. ... He put a mirror outside the roll call room so the officers would have to see themselves when they walked out. The Marine never left him.”

That strict level of appearance extended to everyone in the department, she said.

"When I graduated from the academy, he came to my house and ironed my uniform for me because he thought I wouldn’t do it right,” she said, recalling the memory fondly. “He was probably right ... and he polished my brass three times.”

Littleton joined the Marines right out of high school, served three years, then joined the sheriff’s office as a jailer in 1985. Like most ranking officers, Littleton worked his way up and had worked every position within the department. His current assignment put him in charge of all uniform operations, including patrol, criminal investigations, support services and courthouse security.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said Littleton was “my best friend.” Littleton was even Graybeal’s supervisor at one time.

“He worked for me, I worked for him,” Graybeal said Monday at his office. The sheriff said he never had anything to worry about if he was out of the office or out of town, because he knew Littleton and Laitinen could handle anything that came up.

“We loved him,” Graybeal said. “He was a very special person. I’ve had calls from sheriff’s offices all over the state and people in the community” expressing condolences and offering help if needed.”

Graybeal and Laitinen both said the hallways at the sheriff’s office will be quieter with the hole left by Littleton’s absence.

“He was full of humor, he was full of laughs. He was full of enjoying life,” the sheriff said. “He thought so much of everyone and he wanted to make everybody’s life better.”

Laitinen said Littleton worked at the Appalachian Fair — something he looked forward to every year — a little while on Monday, but left early because he felt bad. Laitinen said when Littleton passed Capt. Mark Page the key to his ATV and asked him to park it in a secure location, she knew Littleton really felt bad.

“He didn’t let anyone drive his Gator,” Laitinen said. No one knew that would be the last night they would see Littleton alive. He was unable to work the rest of the week and was admitted to the hospital Saturday, she said. Within hours, he had passed away.

Laitinen said the local law enforcement community has reached out to offer any support the sheriff’s office needs.

“He was not a glory seeker,” she said. “He supported his officers and if there was ever anything serious, he was there. Even though he wasn’t out there (highly visible) in the community, he was a big part of this department. Officers respected him.

“He made a lot of sacrifices for this community and the department. He sacrificed a whole lot of holidays, birthdays and Christmases with his family to serve this community for 32 years. Pat loved his family, he loved the United States Marine Corps and he loved the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He devotd his life to serving the community for over 32 years. Sheriff Graybeal couldn’t have had a more loyal chief deputy than Patrick Littleton, and I couldn’t have asked for a better friend,” Laitinen said.

Littleton’s family will greet friends to share memories Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services in Johnson City. A service will follow at 7 p.m. Littleton will be honored at an 11 a.m. graveside service on Wednesday at the Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Jonesborough with full military honors and a special escort by the sheriff’s department.