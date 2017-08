Terry Lee Teaster, 25, 2740 Siam Road, was convicted of vandalism in Sessions Court. He was sentenced to serve 30 days and fined $25 and court costs.

The new charge stems from an incident Saturday, when deputies said they observed damage to a fire alarm near a place where Teaster had reportedly been standing on a toilet.

The fire alarm’s clear plastic box and red fire alarm had been torn from the wall and wires were sticking out of the wall, deputies said.