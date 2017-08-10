Fight in old Poor Richard's parking lot led to 2 crack arrests, Johnson City police say

Demarcus Hightower, 30, 200 E. Watauga Ave., and Roberta L. Reed, 42, were arrested after police went to 825 W. Walnut St. — former home of Poor Richard’s Campus deli — to investigate a disturbance around 1:30 p.m.

Dispatchers told police two women were fighting in the parking lot and that one of the two was in a silver Kia. As they arrived, police spotted the Kia leaving and stopped it. As they approached the car, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Police said they had everyone in the vehicle get out, and Hightower had a large amount of cash and a black digital scale in his pocket. They called in a K9 unit, and the dog alerted them to them to the presence of drugs. Police searched the Kia, finding a felony amount of crack cocaine and some marijuana in the front compartment.

Hightower was charged with sale of schedule VI drugs (marijuana), felony possession of schedule II drugs (crack cocaine) for resale and possession of unlawful drug equipment. Reed, too, was charged with felony possession of schedule II drugs (crack cocaine) for resale.

Both were held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting Sessions Court appearances set or today. Hightower’s bond was $21,000. Reed’s was $10,000.