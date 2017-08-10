UPDATE: Teen charged with 1st degree murder in Jonesborough truck driver's slaying

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr. spoke to reporters shortly after the arrest of Landry Carter, 18. McKneely praised the community for helping police make such a quick arrest.

“It’s a tragic thing that happened,” McKneely said. “Mr. Odom is a hard working man, he's here from out of town delivering merchandise to a local business from Tennessee. He was repairing a tire when Carter walked up to him, demanding his belongings.”

McKneely said Odom did just what police tell people to do — he handed over the belongings Carter demanded, but in the end he was killed anyway.

“As we teach everyone, we ask that if anybody comes up to you and asks for your belongings, give it to them without any fight, without any problem because we don’t want anything to escalate and you be harmed,” he said. “But in this particular situation, he gave his personal belongings to this individual, he fired upon him, striking him in the midsection. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.”

In addition to the robbery and slaying of Odom, Carter was also charged in three armed robberies that happened in June and July in the Baton Rouge area.

McKneely said the investigation was continuing even after Carter’s arrest.

“I’d like to thank the community for being beneficial and giving us the information that led to this individual being arrested. We want to thank the community for helping us with this. They were very, very effective. They reached out to us, they gave us the information. The witnesses that were out there, they came forward. They knew this guy ran to a local apartment complex. They were forthcoming with information.

“We’re going to work this case, we’re still working this case. We have surveillance video information,” DNA and witness statements to review, he said.

“We have remorse for the family of the victim. We also have remorse for the family of the suspect because everybody loses in this situation.”

McKneely said he hopes the arrest “brings (Odom’s family) some sense of relief. We hope the effort we put forth will bring them some kind of relief due to this tragic situation.”

Carter was being held in the parish prison in Baton Rouge without bond.

———————

Earlier reported:

A Louisiana newspaper is reporting the arrest of an 18-year-old man in the shooting death of a Jonesborough truck driver.

Police arrested Landry Carter in the death of Keith Odom and planned to charge him with first-degree murder, according to the Advocate in Baton Rouge.

Odom, 49, 1214 Old State Route 34, was gunned down when he was robbed as he repaired a leaking tire on his trailer Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge. Odom died shortly after he was shot.

Carter also was accused of committing three armed robberies in Baton Rouge at two Family Dollar store in June and July. The Advocate reported that there may have been others involved in the shooting of Odom or who helped Carter with the robberies, adding that police were still looking for additional witnesses.

Keep visiting JohnsonCityPress.com for more on this developing story.