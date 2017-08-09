Kidnapping charge dismissed, but Carter County man's other charges headed to grand jury

John C. Seth Holtsclaw, 21, 115 West St., Roan Mountain, was bound over on charges of misdemeanor reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle, evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, speeding, improper display of plates, no proof of insurance and driving an unregistered vehicle.

The charges stem from an incident on April 28 on U.S. Highway 19E, in which Deputy Nick Andes of the Carter County Sheriff's Department said he was on routine patrol at 4 a.m. when he saw a white Subaru speeding northbound at 57 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Andes said the Subaru turned left onto Heaton Hill Road and accelerated on the one-lane road. The Subaru soon encountered a slower car and Andes said the Subaru tailgated the car, almost striking it several times.

Andes said the slower car finally pulled into a gravel driveway and the Subaru continued on the road until it pulled into the driveway at 264 Heaton Hill Road.

Andes said the Subaru continued to go off road until it reached a garage. He said the driver got out of the vehicle and continued running on foot, going up a steep bank. Andes said the department's police dog, Spike, found the driver hiding behind a tree.

A passenger in the Subaru told Andes she had requested Holtsclaw to pull over and let her out of the vehicle during the pursuit. That led to the kidnapping charge that was dismissed on Tuesday.

Holtsclaw was ordered to report to Criminal Court on Nov. 20.