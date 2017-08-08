Johnson City police: Borrowed truck stolen by man given a ride from shelter

Sherman E. Love, 35, no address available, was charged Tuesday with theft of property (motor vehicle) over $1,000.

In a news release, police said the father reported he had allowed his son to borrow his 1992 Chevy Silverado 1500. The son picked up Love from the Haven of Mercy and gave him a ride.

The pair stopped at the Roadrunner Market at 2900 N. Roan St. and went inside to make a purchase. The son told police he left the keys in the pickup while Love waited outside. When the son returned to the truck, it was missing and so was Love. Police later found Love with the stolen pickup.

Love was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for later Tuesday.