UPDATE: Johnson City man charged with choking, assaulting girlfriend

Steve L. Bristol was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

Johnson City police said they spoke with the woman at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, where she reported that Bristol had assaulted her and choked her during an argument. The woman had to be treated at the hospital for her injuries, which included bruises and abrasions.

In the court document, Officer Adam Lunceford reported that Terry Young said she and Bristol had been arguing for several days. She called her sister to pick her up, and when Bristol realized she was leaving, he followed her outside, where the argument turned physical. Young told police Bristol pushed, struck, grabbed and choked her. She wound up on the ground as he continued to choke and strike her. The woman’s sister arrived and pulled Bristol off Young.

Young and her sister left the residence and went to Sycamore Shoals, Lunceford said in the court record. He reported that Young had marks on her neck, as well as a bruised eye, arms and knee.

Police took out a warrant for Bristol’s arrest and found him at his 1411 E. Watauga Ave. residence. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond and arraigned Monday in Sessions Court.

