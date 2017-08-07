UPDATE: Telford woman missing since July 20, investigators also looking for husband

Lisa Maria Cloyd, 53, was last heard from July 20, but was reported missing Aug. 3. She is 4 feet 10 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Initially, the sheriff’s office released information about the disappearance of Lisa Cloyd.

“Family members report her disappearance as strange and her lack of contact as unexpected,” Graybeal said in a press release Monday morning.

He later sent another press release asking for help locating Curtis Cloyd, 50, of 149 Slate Hill Rd., Telford.

“An attempt to make contact with Mr. Cloyd failed, and he is now wanted for reckless endangerment due to an encounter (Sunday) involving a handgun,” Graybeal said in the second press release.

The sheriff would not elaborate on the details of the reckless endangerment charge.

Curtis Cloyd has prior charges going back to 1991 that include public intoxication and domestic assault.

At least one of those domestic assault charges involved his wife. According to court records, Curtis Cloyd was arrested Feb. 4, 2016 on a simple domestic assault charge after hitting Lisa Cloyd with a belt.

He told sheriff’s deputies the argument was over him having an affair with the neighbor, but his wife said the argument was because she accused her of stealing his liquor.

The cased resolved with a plea in March 2016, and Cloyd was on probation. His probation officer filed a violation in March indicating Cloyd had not paid all the court costs associated with the case and still owed $1,636. That case is pending and Cloyd has a hearing scheduled in November.

In the meantime, sheriff’s investigators want to talk to him in reference to his wife’s disappearance. There is also a warrant for his arrest on the reckless endangerment allegation.

“If you know the whereabouts of Curtis Cloyd do not approach,” Graybeal said in a press release asking for help finding the man.

Anyone with information on Cloyd’s whereabouts was asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-788-1414, or contact their own local law enforcement agency.

