Reward for information in murder case grows to $2,500

The fund was growing as word spread it existed. Constable Rusty Chinouth and Constable John Phillips each contributed $500 for the reward, which spurred others to donate.

After hearing about the constables generosity, two anonymous donors stepped up and added $1,500 to the pot. The total reward is now $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Stacy Magee’s killer.

Magee, 22, whose legal name was Rebekah Thompson due to her being adopted, was shot once in the face Aug. 24 around 9:30 p.m. as she sat in her vehicle waiting on a friend who was visiting others at the Park Community housing complex. Her 6-month-old daughter was also in the car, but was not injured.

Johnson City police investigators have said witnesses reported a black male dressed in a red and black hoodie drove up in a dark-colored vehicle with tinted windows, got out and walked to Magee’s car and shot her.

The suspect got back in his car and left, police said.

“I’ve been reading it,” Chinouth said. “I was just watching that story and felt like somebody need to help this girl and find out who did this to her.”

He called and talked to Phillips who offered to match Chinouth’s reward.

“It might make the community to want to get involved,” he said. “Today, we’ve gotten in $1,500 more.”

Chinouth said anyone can donate reward money simply by taking a cashier’s check to the Johnson City Police Department.

Magee ended up in Johnson City in 2015 after having reunited with her birth family — initially relatives who live in Mississippi and then her mother, who had moved to Johnson City.

Magee had been placed in foster care in her pre-teen years and was adopted. That family changed her name to Rebekah Thompson. She eventually ran away and lived with a friend and her mother. That’s how Thompson reunited with her birth family and started going by her birth name.

The Thompson name, however, was still her legal name.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact investigators at 434-6166, or call the Crimestoppers tip line at 434-6158. To text a message, send the text to 847411 (TIP411), and include 423JCPD in the message containing the tip. Information can also be sent to www.citizenobserver.com or follow the links on the police department website, www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.