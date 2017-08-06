Murder in Bluff City: Trailer park roommates had argued over drugs, SCSO says

Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson said a Bluff City man confessed to killing his roommate over drugs this weekend.

A call about a prowler lead Bluff City police and Sullivan County deputies to 4573 Bluff City Highway just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, where they found 28-year-old Timothy France dead behind the trailer. France appeared to have been beaten to death, indicated by the severe trauma to his head and stab wounds in his back, Anderson told reporters. Jeffrey Phillips, 33, was yards away inside of the trailer he shared with France when officials took him in for questioning.

After a night of questioning Phillips, he confessed to the murder, and has been jailed at the Sullivan County Jail without bond.

Anderson also said there were several items at the scene that could have been used in the murder, like a rock and garden rake both covered in blood, and Phillips tried to dispose of them before officials arrived. Phillips was charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

“(France) had two stab wounds in the back, but they also found blunt objects with blood on them,” Anderson said. “There’s no doubt (Phillips) meant to kill him.”

While the two knew each other, Anderson said he wasn’t sure how long they’d been roommates or how long either of them had lived at the trailer. Records indicated several incidents at the address last year, including a sexual assault, a domestic assault and vandalism.

Anderson said there aren’t any specific details for the motive of the murder yet, but he confirmed that it was drug-related.

Phillips will be arraigned tomorrow morning, and the SCSO will have more information tomorrow, Anderson said.

Previously reported:

