Man shot in tomato field hospitalized, shooters arrested for reckless endangerment

The release said that Lynn Jennings, 25, 1175 Fishpond Road, Chuckey, and Joseph Silvers, 26, 1413 Bailey Bridge Road, Limestone, were firing a high-powered rifle in the 1600 block of Tenn. Highway 107. The men told officers that they had been shooting at skeet and a tree without a backstop for the ammo.

According to the relase, Jennings and Silvers couldn’t see the man working in the tomato field, but the release said they were aiming and firing the guns recklessly into the open field, and the bullets struck the man after passing through a group of trees and a cornfield.

Both men were charged with one count of felony reckless endangerment and booked at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond each. They are scheduled be arraigned Monday afternoon in Washington County Sessions Court.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Johnson City Medical Center.