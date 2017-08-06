Johnson City police look for clothes, find apparent meth

On Sunday, officers arrested 32-year-old Sheena Oxner, no address available, and charged her with possession of schedule II and schedule VI drugs and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Earlier that day, officers arrived to the 11E Motel, 3500 W. Market St., after a woman told 911 dispatchers that her clothes had been stolen. According to the release, officers found Oxner in the motel where the caller told them she’d been staying.

Oxner gave officers permission to come into the room to look for the missing clothes, the release said, and found what appeared to be a baggie of marijuana and two apparent baggies of meth sitting out in plain sight on the dresser.

Oxner was arrested and booked at the Washington County Detention Center on $12,000 bond. She will be arraigned Monday afternoon in Sessions Court.