On the evening of May 5, a male was captured on video stealing multiple cartons of cigarettes at a local convenience store in Elizabethton. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, neck, and back, which can be seen from different angles in the photos from a surveillance video.

He was a passenger in a maroon Ford Expedition. Anyone with information is asked to call the Elizabethton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-547-6225 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Line at 423-542-7574.