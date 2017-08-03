UPDATED: Toddler found wandering around Johnson City parking lot in diaper, police say mother claimed to be God

Cynthia F. West, 31, 2701 S. Roan St., Lot 213, was arrested after police went to a business complex’s vacant lot across from her trailer park, where two people had found the 1-year-old child with no adult supervision near the busy street.

Around 8:30 p.m., the people told police they had been with the child about 20 minutes, and when they could not find the child’s parents, they called 911.

According to a court record, Patrolman Kurt Stillwagon called Department of Child Services staff members, who later came to the parking lot.

Stillwagon reported that police Sgt. J. Roberts searched the area and found the child’s mother crouching next to a gazebo and texting on her cell phone. The woman told Roberts she had been looking for her child. Stillwagon said West appeared to be under the influence of an unidentified substance.

“She was speaking irrationally, had problems walking and looked disheveled,” he wrote in the court record.

As Stillwagon spoke with West, she gave them false names and claimed she was God at one point. As she was detained, West became combative, lunged for her purse and struggled with the officers. Police then placed West in handcuffs and put her in the back of the police cruiser where she became combative again, kicking the doors and windows. When Stillwagon opened the door, she kicked him several times in the legs and knee.

He reported that West would not cooperate with DCS investigators or with police. A neighbor told police West’s real name, and police later learned the child’s name and birth date.

Along with DCS, paramedics were called to check the toddler’s condition.

West was charged with child neglect, public intoxication, simple assault, resisting arrest and criminal impersonation. She was held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $13,500 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.

