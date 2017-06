About 4 a.m., police were called to 1909 Cherokee Road to check on a call about shots fired at the apartments there.

Police said they identified John Whistine, of Apt. 10 in the complex, as the shooter. He was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Whistine was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $60,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.