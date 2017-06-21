911 calls lead to Johnson City police chase

One of the callers followed the driver after he exited from I-26 and gave 911 turn-by-turn directions for police. Police found the vehicle on East Oakland Avenue near Princeton Road, but the driver fled and turned onto Creekside Private Drive.

Police said the man bailed from the vehicle at a dead end and took off running. They caught up with him and arrested him.

Keith McNabb, 746 Cash Hollow Road, was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle and third offense driving on a revoked license. He was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $11,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Thursday.