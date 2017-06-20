Deputy: Kingsport mom smoked meth with juvenile daughter

According to records at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance at 209 Tarkington St. in the Bloomingdale community on Sunday night. Resident Amanda Bentley, 36, said her juvenile daughter was arguing with a man who lived in the home, Lawrence Cradic, 36. An incident report did not specify Cradic's relationship with Bentley.

Interviews with the pair revealed that "a few months ago," Bentley's daughter asked "to try meth." On three subsequent occasions, according to police records, Cradic provided the drug to the girl. A deputy's report stated that each time, Bentley, Cradic and the juvenile smoked it together.

Bentley reportedly told police that she had initially told her daughter she could smoke meth just once. When the juvenile later asked to use meth again, according to her statements, she "did not know what to do" and felt "pressured" in allowing continued drug use.

More on the accusations from the Kingsport Times-News.