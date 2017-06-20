UPDATE: Deputies identify 2 wanted in Kingsport shooting

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as Jarret Cole Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, 22. Investigators obtained arrest warrants earlier this afternoon for both and were trying to locate them.

Each was charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and especially aggravated robbery.

The shooting occurred at 1924 Bloomingdale Road. Deputies reported that a resident of Lot No. 1, Dustin Bishop, 34, was the victim.

Witnesses told deputies a female acquaintance knocked on the door about 2 a.m. When Bishop answered, he was allegedly pulled out the door. A man later identified as Heitmann was accused of then shooting Bishop in the chest. Bishop was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not listed in news releases.

The Sheriff’s Office encouraged the public to contact the office with any information on the whereabouts of Heitmann or Stilwell.

