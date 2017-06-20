Fingerprints on broken glass led to Washington County burglary arrest, sheriff says

Victor Joseph Wynne, 49, 2482 Rock Springs Road, was arrested last week after the investigation into the February burglary at Heavy Machines Inc., an industrial equipment supply company, 364 Bob Jobe Road.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal said in a news release the business was found ransacked, and employees later discovered a company computer had been stolen from an office.

The sheriff said fingerprints were found on a piece of broken window glass at the business, and Wynne was identified last week. He was charged with burglary and theft of property over $1,000. Wynne was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond with a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday.