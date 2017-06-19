Two women in court on Monday on aggravated assault charges

Jenica Leigh Jones, 37, 2236 Hillrise Ave., was charged with aggravated assault in an April 28 incident at her residence. She was charged by Investigator Todd Hamm of the Elizabethton Police Department.

Hamm said Jones' boyfriend, Hubert Donald Shepherd, 45, also of 2236 Hillrise Ave, suffered the "near amputation of his nose.” Shepherd was also arrested on an aggravated assault charge because Hamm said Jones was bleeding from her face, hands and legs and had a swollen left thumb and marks around her neck that indicated she had been choked.

In the other domestic violence incident, Deputy Jason Mosier of the Carter County Sheriff's Department reported that he was dispatched to 115 Nix Road, Johnson City, on a domestic dispute at 4:41 p.m. Sunday. When he arrived, he said he found Hunter Lee Pope, 33, suffering from a deep cut to his left arm. The victim told Mosier that his wife, Sandy Elizabeth Pope, 36, had sliced his arm with a knife during an argument.

Mosier said Sandy Pope told him her husband had grabbed her by the hair and began slamming her head into the side of a car. Mosier charged her with aggravated assault and her husband with domestic assault.

Both of the Popes and Jones appeared in Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers ordered Jones to be back in court July 3 and reduced her bond to $5,000. C.J. Roberts is her attorney.

Sandy Pope was ordered to return to court Friday. Bowers reduced her bond to $1,000. Drew LaPorte is her attorney.

Hunter Pope was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court July 11. Bowers appointed the public defender for him.

Shepherd appeared in court May 22 and pleaded guilty to domestic assault. Shepherd was placed on probation with Cross Roads and fined $50 and court costs.