Jonesborough man charged with kidnapping girlfriend

The woman, whose name was not released, told deputies that Johnny Malone, 46, had been drinking and physically assaulted her at their residence, 120 Old Turnpike Road, Jonesborough. Malone broke her cell phone and told her if she tried to leave he would shoot her, Graybeal reported.

The woman told deputies that after Malone passed out, she made her way to her vehicle and went to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies later found Malone at the residence and arrested him.

Malone was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and vandalism. He was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond and arraigned later Thursday in Sessions Court.