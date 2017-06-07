Sheriff: Kingsport teen found with cocaine, pot, pills in Johnson City traffic stop

Zoey Stout, 19, 388 Lakeside Drive, Kingsport, was arrested after deputies stopped her SUV in the 3600 block of South Greenwood Drive.

Graybeal said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car, giving deputies probable cause to search Stout’s vehicle. They found 20 grams of cocaine, 113.5 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of THC wax, 48 ounces of liquid codeine, 64 Xanax pills and multiple different items of drug paraphernalia, including marijuana grinders, scales, baggies and glass smoking pipes.

Stout’s 2018 Ford Escape and $1,717 in cash were also seized during the traffic stop.

She was charged with felony possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, schedule V drugs for resale, schedule IV drugs for resale, schedule II drugs for resale, unlawful drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. She was held on $41,000 bond at Washington County Detention Center awaiting her appearance in Sessions Court Wednesday.