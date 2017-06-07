Johnson City police looking for owners of property stolen in auto burglaries

Johnson City police said in a news release that while investigating a series of burglaries that happened this weekend, they recovered several pieces of property believed to have been stolen. Officers have charged a juvenile and are investigating other suspects in three of the reported burglaries.

Policesaid the burglaries took place along North Roan Street Sunday night at 50Fifty, Bonefish Grill and Texas Roadhouse. Investigators believe there were several other auto burglaries in the same area at about the same time haven’t been reported yet. Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of an auto burglary to report it to the Johnson City Police Department.

Tips or information that could help the investigation can be directed to the Criminal Investigations Division at 434-6166, and anonymous may be sent to Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. Confidential tips can also be sent by texting 423JCPD to 847411, by visiting www.citizenobserver.com or by sending messages through the JCPD website at www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid.