crime

Woman charged with bringing pills into Washington County jail

Johnson City Press • Today at 9:38 AM

A South Carolina woman who was arrested at a downtown bar Sunday faced additional charges after Washington County jailers found drugs as she was booked, Johnson City police said in news release.

Elizabeth Ann Crowe, 51, 1091 Courtyard Drive, Conway, South Carolina, was arrested after police went to Numan’s Sports Bar, 225 E. Main St., on a disturbance call. Police said they encountered Crowe and deemed her to be a danger to herself and others and charged her with public intoxication.

As she was booked into the Washington County Detention Center, jailers found a capsule containing ground up Percocet and half of a Clonazepam tablet in her belongings, police said.

Crowe was then charged with simple possession and introducing contraband into a penal facility.

She was held in the Detention Center on $5,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.

