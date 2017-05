Brian Harris, 40, also known as “Scooby,” was charged with two counts of selling crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold.

Harris was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $41,000 bond with a Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m.