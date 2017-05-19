Man charged with van vandalism

Officer Joe Holsclaw identified the man as James Alexander Hughes, 24, 1614 Dixon St. When he arrived on the scene at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Holsclaw said he saw Hughes jumping on the roof of the van.

Holsclaw said that when Hughes saw him, he continued jumping on the roof of the van and pointed at the police cruiser and said a man was after him with a chainsaw.

Holsclaw said Hughes refused commands to come down from the roof of the van, but then decided to jump in an attempt to go over a nearby hedge. Instead, Hughes jumped into the middle of the hedge.

While attempting to arrest Hughes, Holsclaw said the man continued to struggle. Pepper spray was used and he was placed in leg shackles.

Holsclaw said that during the search a needle was found in Hughes' possession and needle tracks were found on his arm. As officers continued to restrain Hughes, they reported he told them they were all "dead."

Holsclaw said Hughes became combative again when he was transferred to the custody of Carter County corrections officers. This time, he said, a Taser was used to gain control of Hughes.

Holsclaw charged Hughes with vandalism, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, retaliation for past action, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

Hughes was arraigned in Carter County Sessions Court on Friday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed a public defender for Hughes and reduced his bond to $1,000. His next appearance in court was set for June 12.