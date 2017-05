Richard Wright, 43, was charged with theft of property (motor vehicle) over $10,000. Police said the vehicle was found abandoned a short time after being taken, and evidence on the vehicle was sent to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation lab for processing.

The results of this test implicated Wright, police said.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held under $10,000 bond with an Sessions Court arraignment set for Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m.