Johnson City housing complex resident charged with marijuana possession

The apartment’s resident, Nathaniel Vaughan, 20, 867 Dyer St., was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, an unnamed person ran from an officer who attempted to arrest him for simple possession of narcotics. Before the arrest attempt, the person was seen leaving 867 Dyer St.

Police went to the apartment and spoke with Vaughan. While in the apartment, police smelled marijuana. They searched the apartment and found marijuana and paraphernalia used in the distribution of drugs, police said in the release.

Vaughan was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond. A Sessions Court appearance was set for Thursday.