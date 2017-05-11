Johnson City Police training facility named for former training officer

Collins was a staunch believer in proper police training, so as soon as he retired from the police department’s training division, he stayed on in a part-time capacity. Now his name will be forever emblazoned on the facility where hundreds of police officers earn their recertification in all areas of the work.

Collins died unexpectedly in February 2015, sending a jolt through the department that still ripples today.

Since then, Chief Mark Sirois said the department has been looking for a way to honor Collins’ dedication and service to the law enforcement field, and to show how his fellow officers felt about him.

On Thursday, Sirois and Collins’ widow, Vicki Collins, unveiled a shiny new sign at the police department training complex on Riverview Road. Mayor David Tomita presented Vicki Collins with a city commission proclamation naming the facility after her late husband.

“Rick was universally respected for the consistent quality and excellence he brought to law enforcement training in our city, our region and our state,” Sirois said. “Rick Collins left an indelible mark on many hundreds of police officers, myself included. He is sorely missed, and we cherish the memory of who he was and how he made us better officers and better people.”

JCPD Sgt. Keith Sexton, the department’s current training officer, said he knew Collins more than two decades, in which he learned from Collins how to be a better police officer. In Collins last years with the department, Sexton worked even more closely with Collins, and there’s still a part of him that remains in the training office.

“When he came back part-time, he brought a stuffed pink flamingo and put it in the corner,” Sexton said, pulling up the memory with a smile. “He said, ‘Boys, if you come in and that flamingo is gone, I won’t be back.’”

It didn’t quite work out that way, because Collins is gone but the flamingo remains. Sexton said it is one of many daily reminders of his mentor, and he has no intention of removing it.

Now, with the shiny black sign that reads Rick Collins Training Complex at the location, Sexton and other officers have one more reminder of a police officer who always tried to make other officers better.