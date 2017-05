Amanda Vaughan, 29, 930 Sugar Hollow Road, Piney Flats, was arrested after her release from the Carter County Detention Center, where she had been held on unrelated charges. She was charged with robbery and held in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Police said Vaughan and another person, who was not named in a news release, had been named as suspects in the robbery and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Vaughan’s arraignment in Sessions Court was set for Wednesday.