Man charged with choking girlfriend during argument

Tommy D. Osborne, 43, no address available was arrested after a call into 911 from Osborne’s girlfriend, police said. She told 911 that Osborne attacked her at South Roan Street and Quarry Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found fresh bruises and scratches on both people’s faces, but determined that Osborne had been scratched by his girlfriend in an attempt to escape her choking, police said.

He was arrested and taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held in lieu of $20,000 bond. A Sessions Court arraignment was set for Monday.