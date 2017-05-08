logo

Carter County Sheriff's Department

Man accused of burglary faces additional evading charge

John Thompson • May 8, 2017 at 10:40 PM
jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com

ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County man who was already wanted on a grand jury presentment was given an additional charge Saturday when he allegedly tried to hide from deputies serving the warrant.

Wade Even Hampton, 50, 133 Roan St., Roan Mountain, was indicted by a Carter County grand jury May 3 on two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000. After his arrest Saturday, Hampton was also charged with evading arrest.

Hampton is accused of entering a home on Oct. 20, 2015, and stealing jewelry and cash. He was also accused of entering a home on April 2, 2016, and stealing jewelry, coins and a firearm.

After the grand jury found true bills on the charges, deputies went to 133 Roan Street to make the arrests. The officers reported seeing men standing outside of a garage door. The men ran. One of the deputies had a police dog.

The deputies searched the area and reported finding Hampton hiding between wooden beams in a loft area of the garage. He was arrested. No warrants were found on the men who were with him. They were released with a warning.

Hampton is scheduled to appear during the next sessions of Criminal Court and Sessions Court.

Recommended for You