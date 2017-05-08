Man accused of burglary faces additional evading charge

Wade Even Hampton, 50, 133 Roan St., Roan Mountain, was indicted by a Carter County grand jury May 3 on two counts of aggravated burglary and two counts of theft over $1,000. After his arrest Saturday, Hampton was also charged with evading arrest.

Hampton is accused of entering a home on Oct. 20, 2015, and stealing jewelry and cash. He was also accused of entering a home on April 2, 2016, and stealing jewelry, coins and a firearm.

After the grand jury found true bills on the charges, deputies went to 133 Roan Street to make the arrests. The officers reported seeing men standing outside of a garage door. The men ran. One of the deputies had a police dog.

The deputies searched the area and reported finding Hampton hiding between wooden beams in a loft area of the garage. He was arrested. No warrants were found on the men who were with him. They were released with a warning.

Hampton is scheduled to appear during the next sessions of Criminal Court and Sessions Court.