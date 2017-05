Tevis M. Dorsey, 21, 3344 Chateau Circle North, Southaven, was arrested after officers found 43 grams (roughly 1.5 ounces) of marijuana in the car.

Dorsey, who was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $11,000 bond. His Sessions Court arraignment is set for Monday, May 8, at 1:30 p.m.