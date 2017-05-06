Sullivan Co. inmate found hanged in cell

According to Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, at 7:30 p.m. Friday officers discovered the man had hanged himself. The discovery came when jailers were conducting a routine headcount at the jail.

The jailers immediately called for medical assistance, an ambulance responded to the jail and the inmate was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Seabolt said in a press release.

As is protocol with any death, the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office was notified and, by law, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Our partners at the Kingsport Times-News were following the story.