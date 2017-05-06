Wardrobe change at Johnson City Walgreens led to fugitive's arrest, police say

About 7:45 p.m. Monday, employees at the Walgreens at 429 N. State of Franklin Road, told police a man had opened merchandise in the store, took clothing items into a bathroom and emerged wearing them. When the employees confronted him, he got irate and walked out still wearing the items, police said.

Police found Michael Copenhaver, 28, no address available, across the street in another parking lot. A records check showed he was wanted on a warrant in Virginia.

Copenhaver was charged as a fugitive from justice and held in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.