crime

John Sevier Center resident assaulted with guitar, police say

Johnson City Press • Updated May 6, 2017 at 5:00 PM

A John Sevier Center resident told police a friend assaulted him with a guitar outside the downtown Johnson City housing tower, police said Saturday.

Bradley Muncy, 32, 331 Gray Station Road, was charged with aggravated assault after police responded to the fight on the sidewalk outside the former hotel at 141 E. Market St.

The resident told police Muncy had assaulted him with a guitar. Witnesses told police the same thing, saying Muncy became irate and verbally threatened the victim before the attack. The victim had a laceration on his head from the guitar and received medical attention on the scene.

Muncy was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond awaiting a Sessions Court appearance set for Monday.

