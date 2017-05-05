UPDATED: THP seizes 13 pounds of marijuana after stop on I-26

Van Delmar, 44, was charged with possession of a schedule I drug, possession of a schedule VI drug and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Around 11 a.m., troopers stopped Delmar, driving a white Nissan Altima, for failing to maintain a lane, the report said.

During the course of the investigation, state troopers reported fInding 777 grams (roughly 1.7 pounds) of marijuana in the trunk of Delmar’s car.

Troopers then gained consent to search Delmar’s Johnson City home, where they reported finding 11.3 pounds of marijuana, $25,900 in cash, 25 grams (0.88 ounces) of psychedelic mushrooms, instruments to make marijuana butter and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

Delmar was booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Fall Branch office administration tweeted out the following this afternoon regarding the arrest:

“A stop on I-26W found approx 1.7 lb of weed then troopers got consent 2 search home over 20 lb weed & shrooms, >$20K Happy Cinco de mayo”

The tweet included images of troopers with the seized drugs.