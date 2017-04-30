Johnson City man charged with attempted murder in wife's shooting

According to Johnson City police, Lee M. Peifley, 38, 1185 W. Mountain View Road, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police said they responded to the Mountain View Road residence about 1:06 a.m. where they found Peifley’s wife had been shot. Police said the woman’s mother was also present, and she told officers that Peifley had also threatened to shoot her.

Peifley’s wife was taken to a hospital, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Peifley was taken to the Washington Count Detention Center, where he was being held on $150,000 bond. He is schedule to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Washington County Sessions Court.