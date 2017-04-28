Man charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment

John Seth Holtsclaw, 21, 115 West St., was also charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license.

Deputy Nick Andes of the Carter County Sheriff's Department said he was on routine patrol at 4 a.m. Friday in Roan Mountain when he saw a white Subaru speeding northbound on the highway. Andes said his radar indicated the car was doing 57 mph in a 45-mph zone.

Andes said he turned on his emergency lights. He said the Subaru turned left onto Heaton Hill Road and accelerated on the one-lane road. The Subaru soon encountered a slower car. Andes said the Subaru tailgated the car, almost striking it several times.

Andes said the lead car finally pulled into a gravel driveway and the Subaru continued on the road until it pulled into the driveway at 264 Heaton Hill Road.

Andes said the Subaru continued to go off road until it reached a garage. He said the driver got out of the vehicle and continued running on foot, going up a steep bank. Andes said the department's police dog, Spike, found the driver hiding behind a tree.

Andes said Holtsclaw would not obey his orders to lie on the ground. Andes said his only source of light in the dark forest was his flashlight. He said he was holding the police dog and the flashlight while he attempted to use a hold to get Holtsclaw onto the ground to handcuff him. He said he accidentally struck Holtsclaw with his flashlight, causing an injury at his left eyebrow.

A passenger in the Subaru told Andes she had requested Holtsclaw to pull over and let her out of the vehicle during the pursuit.

In addition to the charges Andes placed on Holtsclaw during the arrest, the deputy also cited Holtsclaw with speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance.

Holtsclaw appeared in Sessions Court on Friday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. appointed the public defender for Holtsclaw and set his next court date for May 23.