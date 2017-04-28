Police: Man arrested for 2015 incident, woman arrested for trying to conceal his identity

On Wednesday, officers went to 860 Pardee St. to find Ronald Haren, 36, and arrest him on several warrants dating back to December 2015. When officers arrived at the residence, Ashley Harold, 34, answered the door and told officers that only she and another woman were inside the apartment, police said.

Police soon discovered Haren was in an upstairs bedroom. Police said Harold lied about his name and Social Security number in an attempt to hide his identity. Police were able to identify Haren and take him into custody. Harold also was charged with felony false reporting.

Haren’s original charges in Johnson City date back to Dec. 15, 2015, after he crashed a vehicle at South Roan Street and Quarry Road. Officers found Haren had brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia on him, police said. A records check revealed Haren had also been charged three other times with driving on a revoked license and that he had no insurance on his vehicle.

Harold and Haren were held at the Washington County Detention Center and will be arraigned in Sessions Court.