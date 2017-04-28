Fake bill passed at McDonald's newest in counterfeit troubles for Johnson City

Tammy V. Smith, 38, 201 Dalewood Road, was charged with criminal simulation.

Police said in news release Smith passed counterfeit money at 417 E. Main St., the location of downtown Johnson City’s McDonald’s.

Smith was released from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond. She was due in Sessions Court Friday morning.

Smith’s arrest was the latest in a string of counterfeit cases in the Johnson City area in recent months.

Two years ago, Smith was one of two women arrested when Johnson City police pulled them over in a stolen vehicle and found crack cocaine, police reported at the time. She was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to sell, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver’s license.