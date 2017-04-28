3 charged after armed robbery in Boone, N.C.

Police had gone to 137 Stoneybrook Court, where a victim had been robbed at gunpoint, police said in a news release.

Following leads, resident sightings, and other investigative work, police took three men into custody.

Isaiah Scott Beck, 18, Javier Isaiah Holloway, 20, and Daniel Alejandro Silva, all of Lexington, N.C., were each charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Beck and Holloway were also charged with misdemeanor assault of a female.

Each man was assigned a court date of June 1 and held on a $100,000 secured bond.