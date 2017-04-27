Johnson City man jailed after hitting 100 mph in Kingsport, police say

After he was stopped, police said, he told an officer, “I thought I pissed you off ... was just trying to get away.”

Craig P. Laycock, 39, of 105 Norris Jones Road, faces charges of reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding and failure to obey a traffic control device.

According to a Kingsport Police Department report, an officer in an unmarked car saw Laycock's 2003 Honda Accord merging onto East Stone Drive from John B. Dennis Highway Tuesday morning. The officer reported that it appeared Laycock was traveling faster than the posted 45 mph speed limit, with an estimate on his pace put at 65 mph.

More on Laycock’s arrest from the Kingsport Times-News.